Tension high in Hazyview over child murders

'I don't let my children out of sight now'

Tensions remained high in Mganduzweni and nearby communities in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday after two more suspects in the murder of Bontle Mashiyane, including a sangoma, appeared in the KaBokweni magistrate's court.



A large group of community members where bussed to the court where they staged a protest. When the Sowetan team arrived in the area, there was no sign of life in any of the three houses torched on Monday night by residents...