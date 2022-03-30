‘Government bashing won’t take us anywhere’: Mboweni defends ministers ahead of no confidence vote

As MPs gear up to vote on a motion of no confidence in president Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet on Wednesday afternoon, former finance minister Tito Mboweni has shared his dismay over the “bashing” of government and ministers.

The vote and another on President Cyril Ramaphosa are scheduled to take place during the National Assembly’s hybrid plenary in the Good Hope Chamber.

The motions were brought by the DA and the African Transformation Movement respectively.

Mboweni said there were good people in government doing their best.

“We should have a fair and honest conversation. This government bashing won’t take us anywhere. There are good people in government doing their best. Let’s give congratulations where it is due. For the sake of our motherland. Not negativity,” said Mboweni.