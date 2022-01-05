ANC asks Madibeng mayor to explain position

In the letter seen by the Sowetan, provincial list committee (PLC) chairperson Lorna Maloney asked Maimane to provide information under oath as to who nominated him and the process that unfolded afterwards

The ANC provincial list committee in the North West has written to the mayor of Madibeng local municipality Douglas Maimane demanding that he explain the entire process of his party nomination, which led to him leading the council.



