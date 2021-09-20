Letters

Safa must forget hosting World Cup

By Reader Letter - 20 September 2021 - 11:07
SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan with CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

As Mzansi and the world try to rebuild after a tumultuous 18 months caused by the devastating impact of the coronavirus, I just don’t see the logic why the SA Football Association (Safa) wants to host the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup.

The third-biggest economy in the world, Japan, has withdrawn due to unfavourable global conditions. Why do we think we are more than ready? Japan has just hosted the Olympics and the Paralympics and it is certainly feeling the pinch. It was clear even before the Olympics that it was forced to host for fear of incurring astronomical debts.

I have a few question for Safa. If this is a lucrative tournament, why are more countries not raising their hands to step in? Was Safa approached  by Fifa or did Danny Jordaan and his people offer to help? What’s the benefit to SA in general and football specifically? Will rules be relaxed to allow fans at stadiums? Will vaccination be used as a criteria and how much will this cost us at such short notice?

I hope and wish the government will not give its stamp of approval for this as we have a lot to deal with. The last thing we need are throngs of people flocking south for some obscure football gimmick.

Kiekie Mboweni, Nkowankowa

