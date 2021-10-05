Cry my beloved Nkowankowa

My beloved Nkowankowa in Limpopo is turning into ruins. What was once a jewel in township industrialisation and service delivery has progressively regressed over the past 20 years. Basic service delivery is lacking here, street lights are a luxury, and road markings and road signage are just not common in this part of the world.

A world-class industrial zone is standing idle as the powers that be don't have the appetite to restore and revive it, for whatever reasons. The local ANC branches are in crisis and the ordinary citizens are the losers here.

Can we also be considered citizens of this municipality as we also pay our rates here in Nkowankowa. We just asking for basic service delivery please, and nothing extra ordinary

Cry my beloved township.

Kiekie Mboweni, Nkowankowa