Union decries ConCourt ruling ditching teachers' hopes of further salary hikes

The National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA (Naptosa) has expressed its disappointment at the Constitutional Court's judgment that the state was within its rights not to implement the third leg of the agreement to grant public servants the negotiated salary increases in April.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court dismissed the applications for leave to appeal with no order to costs.

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel said the employer's conduct flies in the face of good bargaining.

"We will go to the public servants summit with a new energy to ensure that public servants and teachers are treated more fairly. We cannot accept that it is a given that public servants don't deserve better," Manuel said.

He said the relationship they had with the employer prior to the case has been dealt a severe blow.

"This is a sad day not only for public servants but also for bargaining collective as a whole," he said.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court said that on May 21 2018 the state entered into an agreement with the relevant trade union representatives which incorporated the collective agreement. According to the court, the agreement was signed by a majority of trade union representatives at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council and became binding on all parties.

"The state suggests that this agreement was conditional on it implementing various cost-cutting measures but admits that the applicants refused to allow a clause to this effect to be included in the agreement.

"However, the applicants contend that the collective agreement was never intended to have such a condition.