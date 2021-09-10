POLL | Should political parties be barred from receiving gifts over a certain amount?
The declaration of gifts received by MPs has again sparked debate on whether there should be a limit to the value of gifts they receive.
Parliament's annual register of members' interests was released by the legislature's joint committee on ethics and members' interests recently.
The 866-page document has revealed that MPs received everything from tenders worth millions to tinned fish and immune boosters.
Among the bigger ticket items was ANC MP Boy Mamabolo receive a car worth R80,000 from ISCARS, while Higher education minister Blade Nzimande got a R16,500 phone from Huawei.
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe declared a suit worth R14,000 and socks worth R60 from his wife and son .
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina declared 2,000 face masks worth R60,000 from the MTN foundation, 50 blankets worth R180 each and 100 hampers each worth R200 from the Alimdaad Foundation, totalling R29,000.
Deputy president David Mabuza received bottles of sanitisers, herbal tea and immune boosters from Eswatini's King Mswati.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni was gifted with “a pilchard goodies hamper and a cookbook”.
DA MP Solly Malatsi recently completed a fundraising run from Johannesburg to Limpopo and received R40,000 worth of running clothes and shoes from sports firm Asics SA.
The Party's Hendrik Kruger was gifted with shares worth R200,000 in a company called Brick Property Investment, by his sister-in-law.
While chief whip, Natasha Mazzone registered a R1,500 monthly hair tinting and styling gift from Palladium.