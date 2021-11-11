'No clear plan', 'anti-poor': Political parties slam Godongwana's budget

Opposition parties and a union federation were critical of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

The budget was centred on the government's spending priorities, including navigating economic growth and social recovery for the next three years.

Among the issues raised in the budget was that government wants to use the higher than expected tax revenue to reduce the fiscal deficit. It also plans to use a considerable amount of the taxes towards providing additional support for health, social protection and job creation.

The DA’s deputy shadow minister for finance Dion George said their expectations were not met, and the budget gave little or no certainty.

“We were specifically looking for steps to be taken to accelerate growth. We didn’t see that. We wanted a lot more on Eskom. Though the minister spoke about increasing electricity generation, there is certainly no clear plan and that is bad for business and, as we know, bad for growth.

“We also wanted to hear something about accelerating business opportunities for small business entrepreneurs. Hopefully we will see that next year,” he said.

Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks said they, too, were disappointed, given that the country had been in the deepest recession in a century.

“Unemployment is at 44%. We are not sure what is going to uplift us from this speech.”