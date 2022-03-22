Treasury played no role, but raised concerns about SAA deal, says Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane

He said the Treasury raised concerns in relation to some of the terms and conditions agreed to between the preferred partner and the department of public enterprises (DPE).

“It must also be noted that the Treasury was consulted only after the DPE had concluded the memorandum of understanding and agreed on the principles of the transaction with the selected SEP.”

The Treasury appeared before Scopa on March 9 where the committee asked for a written response to questions relating to the disposal of the majority of the government's shareholding in SAA.

In his letter, Mogajane said the Treasury was not in a position to indicate which process had been undertaken by the DPE as it did not play any role in the selection process of the preferred SEP, including the conceptualisation, negotiation and finalisation of the terms and conditions related to the transaction.

“Was the process followed compliant? National Treasury is not able to state whether the process undertaken was compliant for the same reasons stated (above),” he said.

He, however, revealed that the finance minister raised the Treasury’s concerns in respect of the terms and conditions of the transaction.

“Therefore, the minister of finance only noted the intention of the DPE to dispose of the majority of government's shareholding in SAA and raised Treasury's concerns in respect of the terms and conditions of the transaction.”

Tito Mboweni was finance minister at the time.