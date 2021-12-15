South Africa

The year that brought power shifts in polls and ruling party

ANC internal battles see loss of support

15 December 2021 - 11:41
Siviwe Feketha Political reporter

Local government elections

The recent municipal elections introduced an unprecedented power shift within local governance after 66 of the total 213 municipal councils were left hung with no clear winner, including five of SA’s eight metros...

