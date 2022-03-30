Here are the proposed rules to replace the national state of disaster
Proposed regulations open for public comment for 48 hours
Proposed regulations to govern the transition towards ending the national state of disaster have been gazetted by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Key elements of the proposed regulations, which are open for public comment until 5pm on Friday, make the wearing of face masks mandatory in indoor public spaces, but excludes children under the age of six.
Face masks would not be required in public spaces but people would be required to stay at least 1m apart.
“The school environment is excluded from the requirement of maintaining a distance of at least 1m from another person,” said the gazette.
The proposed regulations also spell out the admission requirements for attending faith-based, religious, social, political and cultural gatherings and to places such as restaurants, bars, taverns, gyms and sporting activities.
The gazette can be viewed below, together with instructions on how to comment on them.
TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that the cabinet met on Monday night and took a decision that SA must move towards ending the national state of disaster soon, but regulations would be put in place to govern the transition period.
Dlamini-Zuma said the proposed new regulations would be gazetted and the public would be given 48 hours to comment.
Based on the responses and analysis of the comments, President Cyril Ramaphosa would make an announcement some time next week about when the national state of disaster would end, said Dlamini-Zuma.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.