Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, Chunda sue two officials for defamation
According to the combined lawsuit papers that were filed in court this week, they are being sued for R4m each
Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane and head of the department of agriculture Cain Chunda are suing the former department CFO and chief director for R4m for defamation.
This after the recently fired CFO, Mapholoba Letswalo and chief director Israel Silinda failed to issue a public apology for allegedly peddling rumours that Mtshweni-Tsipane and Chunda were involved in corruption in a burner email that was circulated late last year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.