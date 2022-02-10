Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, Chunda sue two officials for defamation

According to the combined lawsuit papers that were filed in court this week, they are being sued for R4m each

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane and head of the department of agriculture Cain Chunda are suing the former department CFO and chief director for R4m for defamation.



This after the recently fired CFO, Mapholoba Letswalo and chief director Israel Silinda failed to issue a public apology for allegedly peddling rumours that Mtshweni-Tsipane and Chunda were involved in corruption in a burner email that was circulated late last year...