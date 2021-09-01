Tenders, tinned fish, shares and whisky - MPs declare their gifts

While professional public servants have been legally barred from getting government tenders, political office-bearers such as MPs keep scoring lucrative contracts, sometimes running into millions, from state entities.

This is according to parliament's annual register of members' interests, which was released by the legislature's joint committee on ethics and members' interests on Wednesday.

The 866-page document has revealed that, while MPs constantly slam government officials for trading with the state whenever such comes to light, at least of three of them have been awarded government tenders.

The register of members' interest for 2020 shows that ANC MP Seeiso Mohai, who is the chief whip of the NCOP and also the chairperson of the party's parliamentary caucus, scored a R3.2m tender from an unspecified provincial department of sports, arts and culture in 2019 to do “renovations, repairs, and maintenance” at the Willem Prinsloo Museum.

In the same declarations period, another ANC MP, Ntaoleng Peacock, declared to the legislature that she was awarded a R160,000 subcontract for a paving project by the Tsatsabane municipality, which covers the town of Postmasburg in the Northern Cape. She said the contract was for nine months.

Mohai and Peacock could not be reached at the time of publication and their comments will added to this as soon as obtained.

The DA's Jan de Villiers has emerged as a landlord to the Stellenbosch municipality, which is controlled by his party. De Villiers is a director in a company that co-owns an Eikestad mall in the CBD of the wine-producing town, where the Stellenbosch municipality is renting office space.

The register shows that De Villiers' company first scored the R7.1m lease deal between 2016 and 2019, before it was extended to 2024.

“I'm a director of Key Capital (Pty) Ltd, a 20% co-owner of Eikestad Mall, Stellenbosch. The mall is managed by the 80% owner, Attacq listed fund. The municipality leases 484m2 of office space, total mall area is 48,025m2, so 1% of the total lettable area,” said De Villiers in his declaration form.

De Villiers said on Wednesday night that he had always declared his stake at Eikestad mall, starting from when he was a councillor in 2016.

De Villiers insisted he was personally a 2% minority shareholder with no powers to take decisions, saying that was the domain of majority shareholder Attacq, who owned 80% shares.

He said his former and current public positions also did not give powers influence powers of the Stellenbosch municipality.

Apart from the tenderpreneur MPs, the register of members' interests make for an interesting read, with some legislators declaring all sorts of quirky gifts - from tinned fish to immune boosters.