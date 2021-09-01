Letters

Tau's switch to Egypt a good move

By Reader Letter - 01 September 2021 - 09:23
Percy Tau at Al Ahly.
Image: Al Ahly Instagram

Percy Tau's move to Egypt has drawn a lot of criticism, with the generally held view that leaving the English Premier League for the Egyptian Premier League is a downgrade, whichever way you look at it.

There is no debate on which is the better league between the two, but I am happy for Tau that he has agreed to move back to Africa from Europe. The reality is that it was clear that he wasn't in the coach's plans for the foreseeable future and both parties had to make a call. They risked losing him for free and Al Ahly came in to match the asking price.

I wish him well in the land of the Pharaohs and if he is a cut above the rest and a real deal, he will then shine in Cairo and better suitors will come for him. He must go there and show that he is worth the hype and can deliver, irrespective of where he plays. For as long as you enjoy what you do, results will show and all shall fall into place.

Kiekie Mboweni, Nkowankowa

