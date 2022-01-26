Fired Mpumalanga agriculture boss given until midnight to apologise
Sowetan has seen a letter of demand from Mboweni and Partners Incorporated, who represent premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane and the head for agricultural, rural development and land reform department, Cain Chunda
Expelled Mpumalanga agriculture CFO Andries Letswalo has until 12pm on Wednesday to apologise to the premier and the department's HOD for allegedly defaming them or face a R4m lawsuit.
Sowetan has seen a letter of demand from Mboweni and Partners Incorporated, who represent premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane and the head for agricultural, rural development and land reform department, Cain Chunda dated January 24 which was addressed to Letswalo's attorney Mpho Mashiloane...
