Battle over council seats in North West ANC

An intense battle for the control of municipalities is brewing within the ANC in North West as the party’s provincial list committee (PLC) prepares to go to court over councillor candidates who were allegedly removed from the party's lists ahead of local government elections in November.



This comes as the ANC has failed to meet its own time-frames of resolving disputes relating to alleged manipulation of the selection process in the run-up to the polls by late last year in the platinum province as well as other structures nationally...