A 30-year-old suspect from Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal was arrested immediately after allegedly fatally shooting a chairperson of a meter taxi association in Pretoria Central on Tuesday evening.
According to the police, the man was found with the firearm believed to have been used in the murder.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the suspect, who is in hospital under police guard, will be charged with murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
He is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court as soon as he is discharged from hospital.
Masondo said rapid rail police officers were at the Pretoria railway station when they heard the sound of a gunshot.
“The members rushed to the scene and spotted a man carrying a firearm running towards the CBD. When asked to stop, the suspect fired shots at the police and police responded by shooting back. The suspect was wounded before he was arrested. The man was found with a firearm and ammunition,” Masondo said.
The victim was declared dead at the scene.
“An investigation is under way to determine if the suspect is linked to other crimes, particularly those related to taxi violence,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Meter taxi association chairperson killed in Tshwane, KZN suspect caught
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
