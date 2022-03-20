ANC factions split Saftu in Zwelinzima Vavi saga

The ANC factions have affected trade union federation Saftu and divided it down the middle as the turmoil relating to Zwelinzima Vavi rages on.

TimesLIVE can reveal that among other reasons, Vavi, who was this week sent a letter of intention to suspend him as Saftu general secretary, is under the spotlight due to the politics of ANC factions that have divided the Saftu leadership.

In a leaked internal dossier detailing the matters that Vavi is accused of, both ANC factions feature prominently.

While Vavi has accused some Saftu leaders of flirting with the ANC’s so called “RET forces”, he stands accused of being captured by the “right wing” and being in bed with the ANC “New Dawnists”.

According to the letter of intention to suspend Vavi, Saftu president Mac Chavalala has cited misconduct and misbehaviour among the allegations facing the former Cosatu boss.

It has since emerged that among those counts of alleged misconduct, Vavi is fingered for having met ANC high-ranking leaders such as public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and former deputy president of the ANC Kgalema Motlanthe.

“The GS goes everywhere without a mandate and holds secret meetings such as he had with Pravin Gordhan. The only time you got to know where the GS was, is when he submits travelling claims. He gets angry when the claims are not paid,” reads the dossier.

Vavi defended himself against the accusation, saying meeting Gordhan was no secret as the meeting was sanctioned and approved by Saftu national office bearers (NOBs) and that he gave them feedback.