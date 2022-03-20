Google internet cable lands in Africa, promising fast connection

A subsea cable owned by Google that promises to double internet speeds for millions in Africa arrived in Togo on Friday, the company said, the latest step in a multiyear project to provide cheaper access to users across the continent.

The Equiano cable, the first of its kind to reach Africa, has wound its way from Portugal and will double internet speed for Togo's 8 million residents, Google said in a statement.

That may be a taste of things to come for other countries set to benefit in a region where internet use is rising fast but where networks are often cripplingly slow and are a drag on economic development.

The new line will also make land in Nigeria, Namibia and SA, with possible branches offering connections to nearby countries. It is expected to start operating by the end of the year.