We aren't to blame for Yonwaba Manyanya's death, says NSFAS

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said on Sunday it was not to blame for the death of eThekwini TVET college student Yonwaba Manyanya as being alleged on social media.

The 26-year-old woman died earlier this month allegedly after spending days sleeping outside the campus. She was studying towards a diploma in electrical and infrastructure construction.

According to social media posts, Manyanya, who was originally from the Eastern Cape, had been evicted by a landlord due to her NSFAS funding not being granted for the 2021 academic year. Her food scheme allowance had also been discontinued.

In a statement, the NSFAS said: “There are allegations in the public domain that NSFAS has delayed paying allowances to cover the cost of accommodation on time and that Ms Manyanya subsequently suffered from fatigue and hunger while living on the streets as a consequence of this delay. These allegations are factually incorrect, based on information we have, and that the college has.

“For funding to continue, a student is required to meet the NSFAS progression requirements. While Ms Manyanya was an NSFAS-funded student in 2020, for the 2021 academic year her funding had not been confirmed. The information on NSFAS record is that Ms Manyanya had not met the progression criteria as at the time of her passing. She is part of a group of students whose progression status was continuously being queried with the college,” NSFAS continued.