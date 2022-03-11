Zondo's appointment as chief justice welcomed

Ramaphosa opted for Zondo while snubbing Supreme Court of Appeal judge president Mandisa Maya, who was endorsed by the Judicial Service Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of justice Raymond Zondo as chief justice has been met with mixed reactions with some saying the head of state was spoilt for choice.



Ramaphosa opted for Zondo while snubbing Supreme Court of Appeal judge president Mandisa Maya, who was endorsed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after lengthy interviews with the four candidates last month. ..