‘If drivers notice, we're dead’: Western Cape taxi violence brings lives to a halt

Nombulelo Nzuza, 45, a diabetic patient who had arrived to collect her medicine, was worried.

“I don’t know how long I will survive without my medication. I thought the security guard was making a joke when he said I must return home. It was after he let me in that I realised there were no staff inside.”

Petronella Mavuso said she was concerned about her heavily pregnant sister.

“She can give birth any time. She has to constantly be monitored but the clinic is closed. What about emergency patients? Will they die because the clinic is closed?”

The continuing taxi violence has been caused by a disagreement over the lucrative Paarl-Mbekweni and Belville route, which has since been closed by the Western Cape transport and public works department.

The violence has not only hit the two taxi associations. Alternative transport including buses and private cars have been attacked for ferrying passengers left stranded by taxis.

Although police are reluctant to provide information on the number of casualties, citing a moratorium on the release of statistics on the matter, it is believed about 23 people have died since the most recent violence broke out this month. According to estimates, at least 82 people have been murdered this year because of the violence.

A source said three men believed to be taxi hitmen were arrested on July 15 after the car they were driving was detected on CCTV. Metro police officers pulled over the suspects and found them in possession of firearms.

Asked how many people have died in the violence and the number of those arrested, provincial police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said: “Kindly be advised that due to a moratorium, crime statistics cannot be disclosed. Statistic are released on a quarterly basis by the minister of police.”

Disappointment after progress

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has held talks with the leaders of the two taxi associations and the SA National Taxi Council.

“We are here to reinforce the efforts of the province and ensure an intergovernmental, multidisciplinary and targeted approach to safety, which is the only way to restore law and order in the taxi industry,” Mbalula said on July 18.

“This is not the first time the national government has intervened in the affairs of the taxi industry in the Western Cape. We were here last year and were encouraged by signs that the industry had turned over a new leaf. The leadership of Cata and Codeta even sat side by side at the national taxi lekgotla in August 2020.

“All these were positive signs the industry was headed in the right direction. We are disappointed by the recent turn of events. Those who choose to resolve the industry disagreements through the barrel of a gun will not be shown leniency. They will face the full might of the law.”