POLL | Should government introduce a basic income grant for citizens aged 18 to 59?

Unemployed people between the ages of 18 and 35 should be eligible for a permanent grant of R1,500, to help meet their immediate needs, said SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

Speaking at the Cry of the Xcluded conference, Vavi said South Africans are tired of the empty promises made by politicians when campaigning for votes during elections season.

Reflecting on last week's local government elections, Vavi said the pots of the poor remained empty with the plight of joblessness, poor service delivery and poverty still evident.