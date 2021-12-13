Unions call for harsher penalties for Covid-19 testing labs

Saftu, Cosatu say Competition Commission let Ampath, Lancet ‘get away with murder’

Two leading trade union federations have expressed outrage over the Competition Commission’s failure to penalise laboratories that have been found to be charging excessive prices for Covid-19 tests.



Cosatu and the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) yesterday lamented how the commission has allowed Buisson Kramer Swart Bouwer Incorporated (Ampath) and Lancet Laboratories to “get away with murder” by cutting the price of the test from R850 to R500...