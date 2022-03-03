Vavi lashes MultiChoice over RT removal from DStv
He labelled the move censorship, adding that DStv customers were paying for it
Prominent unionist Zwelinzima Vavi has lashed out at MultiChoice after the pay TV company dropped RT (formerly known as Russia Today) from its DStv platform.
Vavi labelled the move censorship, adding that DStv customers were paying for it...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.