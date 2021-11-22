South Africa

LIVE BLOG | Metro councils meeting

Follow all the latest news from the inaugural sitting of Councils

By SOWETANLIVE - 22 November 2021 - 10:02
Joburg is arguably the country's most sought-after metro with the biggest budget.
Image: Supplied

NMB: The ANC has re-taken Nelson Mandela Metro Municipality as a new Mayor Eugene Johnson secured the position by just one vote. 

More councillors being sworn in. 

Councillors from the ACDP have been sworn in. It is now the ANC's turn, all names were accompanied by cheers as they were called out.

Councillors  are taking their oaths in Johannesburg. A request has been made to call all councillors in a particular party to take their oaths together. ActionSA is first.

Our reporter Nomazima Nkosi is following proceedings.

The meeting  proceedings are underway in Johannesburg and it is being streamed live. 

Nelson Mandela Bay is on break.

Voting underway for Executive Mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Councillor Gary Van Niekerk has been elected as the Speaker of Nelson Mandela Metro Municipality.

Nelson Mandela Bay is currently voting for speaker.

Councillors being sworn in at Nelson Mandela Bay.

Nelson Mandela Bay is ready for their meeting to commence.

The ANC will nominate Mpho Moerane as its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, the party said on Sunday evening. 

Luthuli House has finally released names of its mayoral candidates for SA's major municipalities following its contentious internal processes.  

In Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay, the party also approved the nomination of Frans Boshielo, Mzwandile Masina and Eugene Johnson respectively.

Last week the City of Johannesburg's first council meeting was postponed due to a planned water shutdown. It would have been the first council sitting following the November 1 local government elections that resulted in a hung municipality.

