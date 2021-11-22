LIVE BLOG | Metro councils meeting
Follow all the latest news from the inaugural sitting of Councils
NMB: The ANC has re-taken Nelson Mandela Metro Municipality as a new Mayor Eugene Johnson secured the position by just one vote.
60 Votes for Eugene Johnson.— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
ANC celebrating her win!
Congratulations are in order!#InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/3eTGPP2g5H
DA federal chair Helen Zille is also watching the proceedings this morning. The EFF's Vuyani Pambo is also present as well as ANC Gauteng deputy provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi. #CoJCouncil @SowetanLIVE— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) November 22, 2021
For the past hour Cllrs have been taking the oath in the #CoJCouncil. The meeting is yet to elect a speaker, chief whip or take nominations for the mayoral position @SowetanLIVE— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) November 22, 2021
More councillors being sworn in.
Councillors from the ACDP have been sworn in. It is now the ANC's turn, all names were accompanied by cheers as they were called out.
Councillors are taking their oaths in Johannesburg. A request has been made to call all councillors in a particular party to take their oaths together. ActionSA is first.
Taking the oath, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba standing in the far. Standing next to him is John Moodey who has been acting as the party's chief negotatior during coalition discussions. #CoJCouncil pic.twitter.com/4CltnXNd5S— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) November 22, 2021
Our reporter Nomazima Nkosi is following proceedings.
EARLIER: PA president Gayton McKenzie seen here making his way inside. The PA has emerged as the big winners during the coalition talks having secured multiple mayoral positions, including running its own municipality in the Northern Cape. #cojcouncil pic.twitter.com/fv2p7rcUcv— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) November 22, 2021
Earlier today, ANC Cllrs were in high spirits as they made their way inside the chamber. #CoJCouncil pic.twitter.com/vDvvdQWWk3— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) November 22, 2021
The City of Johannesburg has convened its first council meeting today following the November 1 local government elections. The meeting was postponed last week and moved to this week. #CoJCouncil pic.twitter.com/jiRGgqLHBw— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) November 22, 2021
The meeting proceedings are underway in Johannesburg and it is being streamed live.
All systems go for Joburgs Inaugural Council Meeting today— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 22, 2021
Follow LIVE proceedings on https://t.co/iRJjgoqMzR #JoburgCouncil #JoburgLive ^NS
Nelson Mandela Bay is on break.
10 minutes break being taken..#InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/Q2QcQiEvre— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
The ANC has re-taken Nelson Mandela Metro Municipality as a new Mayor Eugene Johnson secured the position by just one vote.
Wandisile Jikeka nominated for position of Chief Whip and he has accepted the nomination. #InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
Councillor Buyelwa Mafaya accepted the position of being Deputy Executive Mayor. #InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
60 Votes for Eugene Johnson.— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
ANC celebrating her win!
Congratulations are in order!#InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/3eTGPP2g5H
Ballets counted..— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
Votes are in!!
119 votes, no abstain
59 votes for Nqaba Bhanga
60 votes for Eugene Johnson #InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil
Voting underway for Executive Mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Ballets counted..— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
Votes are in!!
119 votes, no abstain
59 votes for Nqaba Bhanga
60 votes for Eugene Johnson #InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil
Nomination Form for Executive Mayor— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
1st Nomination is Nqaba Bhanga and he has accepted the nomination.
2nd nomination is Eugene Johnson and he has accepted the nomination. #InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil
Councillor Gary Van Niekerk has been elected as the Speaker of Nelson Mandela Metro Municipality.
Celebrating councillor Gary!— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
Congratulations in order. #InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/pemA2fCesp
Results are out— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
120 Councillors
119 votes
No spoiled ballot paper
1 councillor absent
59 votes for councillor Kaiser
60 Gary
Councillor Gary wins !#InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil
Nelson Mandela Bay is currently voting for speaker.
Counting the votes now, Advocate Richards to be the observer. #InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
Still voting#InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/xecys1gm90— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
Voting has begun#InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/oVqAASUcXE— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
Rano Kaiser as the second nomination of Nelson Mandela Bay Speaker. Nomination accepted. #NMMBCouncilMeeting #InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
There are 2 nomination Gary for Speaker of Nelson Mandela— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
Gary accepting the nomination of speaker of Nelson Mandela Bay
He is the 1st nomination#InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil
Councillors being sworn in at Nelson Mandela Bay.
Concillours been swarn in#InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/Xq8bHpURuo— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
Nelson Mandela Bay is ready for their meeting to commence.
Meeting about to commence, parties seated already.— Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
#InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/q7RD8ICLvy
The ANC will nominate Mpho Moerane as its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, the party said on Sunday evening.
Luthuli House has finally released names of its mayoral candidates for SA's major municipalities following its contentious internal processes.
In Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay, the party also approved the nomination of Frans Boshielo, Mzwandile Masina and Eugene Johnson respectively.
Last week the City of Johannesburg's first council meeting was postponed due to a planned water shutdown. It would have been the first council sitting following the November 1 local government elections that resulted in a hung municipality.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.