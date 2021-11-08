Zikalala urges parties to work together to serve people
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has urged political parties in the hung municipalities to work together to form governments that will deliver services to the people.
Speaking at a briefing on Monday, Zikalala said the low turnout by the electorate in the November elections is an indicator that voters declared that there should be no outright winner...
