Joburg water shutdown gives parties time to finalise coalition talks

Political parties have until November 23 to form governments

A planned three-day water shutdown in some parts of Johannesburg, including the metro centre where the City of Johannesburg council sits, has given political parties elbow room to finalise coalition negotiations.



The city’s first council meetings, initially scheduled for tomorrow and Wednesday, had to be postponed to November 22-23, according to mayor Mpho Moerane, due to the impending water cuts...