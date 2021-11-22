DA mayoral candidate in Ekurhuleni withdraws from race

The DA’s mayoral candidate in Ekurhuleni Refiloe Nt’sekhe has withdrawn as a councillor candidate in the metro.

This was revealed by the DA during the inaugural council meeting held in Germiston on Monday. The party, however, did not provide reasons for Nt’sekhe’s withdrawal.

Nt’sekhe was the only councillor candidate that was absent during the marking of the attendance register.

Despite the party informing municipal manager Imogen Mashazi of the withdrawal, she insisted that official communication be sent to her office as Nt’sekhe’s name had been published by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

“The party must write a letter to the municipal manager informing the council of the withdrawal. The councillor candidate herself must also write a letter of resignation informing the council of her resignation. Her name has already been included in the IEC list,” said Mashazi.