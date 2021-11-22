ANC to field Moerane for Joburg mayor
The ANC will nominate Mpho Moerane as its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, the party said on Sunday evening.
Luthuli House has finally released names of its mayoral candidates for SA's major municipalities following its contentious internal processes. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.