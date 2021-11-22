South Africa

ANC to field Moerane for Joburg mayor

22 November 2021 - 07:07
Siviwe Feketha Political reporter

The ANC will nominate Mpho Moerane as its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, the party said on Sunday evening. 

Luthuli House has finally released names of its mayoral candidates for SA's major municipalities following its contentious internal processes. ..

