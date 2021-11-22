DA's Dlamini voted as speaker of council in Ekurhuleni

The DA has claimed the first victory in its effort to win the City of Ekurhuleni, with its nominee Raymond Dlamini voted as speaker of council.

Dlamini got 116 votes while ANC nominee Dorah Mlambo received 104. There were two spoiled ballots.

This means the DA received votes from EFF and ActionSA to claim victory.

Ekurhuleni is one of the hung councils in Gauteng.

The ANC received 38.19% votes, followed by the DA with 28.72% and the EFF with 13.47%. This means a coalition government will have to be formed.

“I will make sure that I focus on all council issues affecting our communities out there,” Dlamini said after taking his seat.

Voting has not been without drama.

Just after it started, a blackout hit and for about two minutes, the council chamber in Germiston was in the dark.

Power was then restored through a back-up generator and voting continued.

Then there were screams from other political parties when EFF councillors were spotted taking pictures in the voting booth while others showed their ballots to the party’s observer.

Municipal manager Imogen Mashazi intervened, calling the Red Berets to order.

“You will stand where I want you to stand, that is where all the other party observers are standing. Please abide to this instruction,” Mashazi said.

Councillors were sworn in this morning during the inaugural meeting of the new administration.

They are expected to vote for the chief whip and the executive mayor, which will usher in a new government in the country’s manufacturing hub.

ANC provincial chairperson David Makhura is present while EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was there but has since left.

While the counting was taking place, ANC leaders could be seen caucusing in the public gallery, crunching numbers to see if they would retain the metro.

Over the weekend, the ANC announced Mzwandile Masina as its candidate to become mayor in Ekurhuleni while the DA mayoral candidate Refiloe Nt’sekhe withdrew as a municipal councillor.

There are 224 seats in this council, made up of 112 ward councillors and 112 proportional representation councillors.