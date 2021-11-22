I’m no EFF lackey and Zille is a liar, says Mashaba

ActionSA leader fumes at DA for ditching power pact

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba yesterday hit out at the DA for labelling him an EFF lackey, a central claim behind its refusal to back him for mayor of SA’s economic hub.



As coalition negotiations with the DA remained on a knife edge yesterday, Mashaba threatened to pull out from talks with the DA in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni after the Blues accused him of trying to smuggle the EFF back into the equation to secure the mayorship of Johannesburg. ..