ANC-IFP co-operation in KZN on the brink of collapse

A meeting of the eThekwini council on Monday, which was sitting to elect leaders, hangs in the balance — and with it the future of the ANC's reign in the metro.

The meeting, which by 6pm had been going on for more than seven hours, is now on the brink of collapse, with chaos having ensued after the IFP caucus’s decision to abstain from voting.

Around 6pm a mob, apparently ANC supporters, stormed the meeting and disrupted proceedings. They left about 15 minutes later.

While the speaker, Thabani Nyawose of the ANC, made it through without the help of the IFP, when the time came for the election of the rest of the officials, including the mayor, cracks between the IFP and ANC agreement on governance in hung councils were so visible that the latter's councillors found every excuse to delay the proceedings.

The ANC NEC had decided it would field Mxolisi Kaunda as the party's mayoral candidate.