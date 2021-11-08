ActionSA’s Mashaba says DA must woo EFF to secure Joburg
Steenhuisen rules out possibility of partnership with ANC
The ANC will be forced to look to the EFF for a coalition partnership as all the major kingmakers across the municipalities have rejected it.
This comes after the DA, ActionSA and IFP ruled out working with the governing party as coalition discussions ensured. ..
