ANC's coalitions negotiators armed with plan to entice parties
Special NEC meeting adopts several possible scenarios
ANC negotiators have been sent to coalition talks armed with a framework which outlines various options that the party is considering, including swapping municipalities with potential partners.
The ANC's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend adopted several possible coalition scenarios in all hung municipalities, according to NEC members who attended the meeting...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.