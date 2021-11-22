DA's Campbell elected Ekurhuleni mayor

The City of Ekurhuleni has a new mayor - the DA’s Tania Campbell.

Campbell defeated former mayor Mzwandile Masina with 116 to 105 votes during the inaugural council meeting in Germiston on Monday evening.

Campbell’s victory is a second blow to the ANC after losing the speaker of council position to DA’s Raymond Dlamini.

In her acceptance speech Campbell called on all the political parties to work together to deliver services to residents.

“The challenges in our city are great and it will take team effort to overcome them. Therefore, I’d like to invite all political parties in this chamber today to join hands in building an exceptional city that our residents will be proud to live and work in.

“Now it is not the time for more promises. Now is the time to get things done. For far too long, our people have been living in conditions that are sub-standard. Our residents have been living in a metro where service delivery is nearly non-existent, where millions of rands have been spent on housing projects, business centres and sub-stations and yet there is nothing to show our residents out there. This ends today,” Campbell said.