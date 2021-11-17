Parties fail to agree over hung councils
EFF won't vote with ANC, DA – Malema
Talks between three main political parties and smaller ones have ground to a halt after days of negotiations.
This became apparent yesterday when two main parties – the EFF as kingmakers in major hung metros – and the DA gave updates, effectively saying there were no agreements signed...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.