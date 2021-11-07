South Africa

Employees at a petrol station robbed in North West: Duo swiftly arrested

By TimesLIVE - 07 November 2021 - 15:59
The suspects were found in possession of firearms and ammunition.
Image: SAPS

Two young men are in custody after brazenly robbing staff at a petrol station, which led to a shoot-out with security guards.

North West police said Marikana police arrested the 21- and 25-year-old suspects for business robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The robbery took place at about 4am on Saturday, said Capt Aafje Botma. “The suspects subsequently fled on foot, but a shoot-out ensued at Big House Section after security officials made a follow-up. Meanwhile, police were informed about the incident and the suspects were arrested in a house” in the area.

During the arrest, the suspects were found in possession of firearms and ammunition.

“Investigations into the matter, including tracing of the third suspect, are under way.”

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

