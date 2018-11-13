We all have something we can share with those in need

From when I was much younger I have always hated reading and/or listening to the news. News always leaves me so anxious.

Now as an adult I have to consume the news, even though I keep it at an absolute minimum, just enough to keep me sufficiently informed. Lately, though, with elections coming up, local news has become exhausting. Politics and "politricking" are an energy sapper.

And this is why I adore music radio. The conversations are light, the music is sometimes silly but a jam; people call in with cringe- worthy dedications for their loved ones. But there is absolutely nothing more relaxing.

Everyone close to me knows my favourite radio station. I love it for being absolutely frolicsome; it really is the highlight of my day on most days.

The other night the host posed a question to the listeners: what good thing did you do for someone today? I immediately thought what a silly question, let's play music.

The first caller who shared their story had me quickly reconsidering my earlier bored stance. The caller recalled how on their morning drive, they had come across an elderly woman on her knees in traffic, with her crutch lying a few metres away.

When she realised that she had fallen and wasn't able to get herself up, she stopped her car, helped her up and gathered her crutch for her. The rescued woman mentioned that she had been like that for a while with motorists just driving past her with curious looks.

This led to a sea of people sharing stories of how they had extended a hand, foot or money to their fellow humans.

By the end of the segment I was in tears. Even the petrol attendant who helped me looked worried.