Chilling testimony from one of the men accused of murdering Hannah Cornelius ended with him admitting he is guilty of all 10 charges against him.

Cornelius‚ 21‚ and her Stellenbosch University friend‚ Cheslin Marsh‚ were abducted on May 27‚ 2017. Within hours‚ Cornelius was lying dead at the edge of a vineyard and Marsh had been beaten and left for dead in Kraaifontein.

Parsons began his testimony by describing the events leading up to the robbery and abduction of Cornelius and Marsh at 3.30am outside Marsh’s university residence.

“It was Friday and I came back from work at around 7pm. I got R100 from my girlfriend and showered‚” he said. “I walked to Hoek Street and I met Eben van Niekerk in Cloetesville. I smoked with Eben‚ then Eben and I walked to the ATM. While we were walking to the ATM‚ Vernon Witbooi arrived.

“Vernon‚ Eben and I said we would wait till midnight for my money to be available at the ATM. Vernon said they must go to town to Lavanda flats. We met Nashville Julius on the way. I had never met Nashville before. Vernon asked Nashville if he was joining the group. Vernon knew him‚ not me.

“Now it’s four of us walking to town to the flats. We saw police vans ahead of us so we decided to walk a different path. Then we saw this blue and white Citi Golf parked. I wasn’t sure if there were people inside but the lights were on. I said we should look inside‚ let’s take the car.

“We walked past the car. Vernon said there was a woman and a man inside and he said we should rob them. So we approached them from the back. We both approached the passenger side. I had a knife with me and I gave it to Vernon.

“We attacked the man on the passenger side. We said‚ ‘money‚ phone‚ now’ to the man. Then I leaned over the driver’s seat and opened the driver's door. I climbed out and went to the driver’s side. Then I saw Eben and Nashville were with us.