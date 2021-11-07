Famous Blue Train derails - no passengers on board

The luxurious Blue Train derailed overnight at Union Station in Elandsfontein, near Germiston in Gauteng.

No passengers were on board.

Transnet Freight Rail's (TFR) Sibu Majozi said the incident occurred at 00:35 when 19 empty coaches of one of the Blue Trains derailed in Germiston.

“This was a staged (unmanned) train with no passengers on board. No injuries were reported on site.

“TFR will investigate the cause of the derailment and apply remedial action where necessary.

“At this stage, although Blue Train services are impacted, there will be no cancellations. There is no effect on TFR’s freight operations.”

Transnet said further updates would be provided in due course.