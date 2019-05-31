Agrizzi lost valuables worth R378,000 during petrol station robbery, police say

The SA Police Service confirmed on Friday it is investigating the case of armed robbery after former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, 51, was robbed of items valued at R378,000 at a filling station in Fourways on Thursday afternoon.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the incident happened at 1.15pm when Agrizzi was about to put petrol in his BMW, when he was approached by suspects.

"While the victim was in his vehicle, with the window opened, he felt something touching him next to his right ear. When he looked up he saw two unknown armed men, one of them pointing a firearm at him," Makhubele said.

Makhubele said the suspects instructed Agrizzi to open the door and hand over everything that he had.

"Items that were robbed include (a) wrist watch, a wedding ring, black leather briefcase which contained one Apple MacBook silver in colour, five Montblanc pens, (a) wallet with an undisclosed amount of cash and bank cards. The value of the robbed items is about R378,000,” Makhubele said.

He said the suspects fled the scene in a silver sedan.

"They were all dressed in black clothing and wearing balaclavas. No shots were fired and there were no injuries."