Two men‚ one a policeman‚ were arrested moments after allegedly robbing a man walking in Jeffreys Bay when their getaway car ran out of fuel.

The policeman‚ a 26-year-old constable based at Humansdorp operational command centre‚ was nabbed with his 22-year-old accomplice. Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said a man aged 30 had reported being robbed while walking to a friend’s house in Da Gama Street‚ Jeffreys Bay‚ at 2am on Tuesday morning.

Nkohli said the man was robbed of money he had won earlier on Monday at a nearby casino.