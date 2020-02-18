Life in prison for two KZN men who burnt 'friend' alive

Two KwaZulu-Natal men have been sentenced to life in prison and a third will spend 25 years behind bars for dousing a “friend” with petrol and setting him alight. This after they discovered he was involved in a relationship with one of their girlfriends.

Lindokuhle Jonas Nkosi, 22, and Andile Mzala Dlamini, 27, were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years imprisonment for robbery in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday. The sentences will run concurrently.

Sphamandla Nelson Nxumalo, 29, was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for murder and 12 years imprisonment for robbery.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said in November 2018, the badly burnt body of Nhlonipho Edgar Madinane, 34, was found near a Utrecht farm, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“His legs and hands were tied up, and his mouth was gagged. A team of detectives from Utrecht SAPS and the Amajuba task team identified the perpetrators and three accused were arrested in the Madadeni and Utrecht areas.

“It was then established that the deceased was in a relationship with one of the accused’s girlfriends.