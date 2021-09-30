Man dies after being shot in head, chasing down 'petrol station robbers'

A man tragically died on Wednesday after he was shot while chasing after a group of robbers in Gqeberha.

Pierre Potgieter, 39, sustained a gunshot wound to the head while trying to chase down the suspects fleeing from a robbery scene on Tuesday evening.

The suspects allegedly robbed a truck driver and his passengers at a petrol station in Cape Road.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the dramatic scene unfolded at about 4.20pm when two armed suspects allegedly approached a truck being refuelled and tried to open the door.

They opened fire on the truck, wounding two passengers before taking an undisclosed amount of cash and a cellphone.