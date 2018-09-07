Cash in transit van robbed in Jo’burg

Thieves pounced on a Fidelity vehicle at a petrol station on the corners of Ontdekkers and Gordon roads in Florida‚ Johannesburg‚ on Friday afternoon.

Eight men in three vehicles‚ who were armed with pistols‚ robbed the vehicle at the garage and took a cash box.

They were driving a silver Opel Corsa bakkie and a white Toyota Tazz whose registrations were not recorded.

A third vehicle the robbers used to get away was a silver Ford Figo.

National police spokeswoman Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed the robbery but said police were still gathering information.

She said nobody was injured during the robbery.