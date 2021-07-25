Army officer arrested for cash-in-transit heist

An army officer has been arrested for allegedly being part of an armed gang that pulled off a cash-in-transit heist at a petrol station in Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape.

The Hawks and members of the Attaqua K9 Unit from Oudtshoorn made the arrest.

The 36-year-old SA National Defence Force captain was arrested on Friday after the Hawks found his military uniform — complete with his name, rank and long service medal — with the recovered loot.

He was attached to the Infantry School in Oudtshoorn and is the fourth suspected gang member to be arrested for the heist. Three others were arrested shortly after the attack, which happened last Monday.