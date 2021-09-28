South Africa

Protests break out after ANC councillor is gunned down

Motaung was killed outside his uncle’s home

By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 28 September 2021 - 10:43

The brutal murder of an ANC councillor has sparked a community protest in Mabopane, north of Pretoria.

As the family of Tshepo Motaung spoke of their loss, residents took to the streets and demanded justice...

