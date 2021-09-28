Protests break out after ANC councillor is gunned down
Motaung was killed outside his uncle’s home
The brutal murder of an ANC councillor has sparked a community protest in Mabopane, north of Pretoria.
As the family of Tshepo Motaung spoke of their loss, residents took to the streets and demanded justice...
