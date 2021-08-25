Health official murder a 'hit to scare whistle-blowers'

Deokaran was state witness in PPEs case

The cold-blooded murder of a Gauteng health official who was a witness in the PPE scandal has sparked outrage and prompted calls from different sectors of society for the protection of whistle-blowers.



Babita Deokaran, 53, chief director of financial accounting, was gunned down outside her home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, on Monday morning, minutes after she had dropped off her daughter at school...