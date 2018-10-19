ANC councillor Sibusiso Maphumulo‚ who was gunned down near his home in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night‚ was threatened by a mob just hours before.

Party spokeswoman Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said details surrounding his slaying remained vague.

“At this point we are not aware of the circumstances‚ except that comrade Sbu was gunned down as he returned home. Other comrades‚ who were with him at the time‚ tried to resuscitate him‚ but they could not‚” she said.

“We are told that those people [his attackers] fled with haste. What is worrying to us is that in the morning there was a group of people who went to his home and they threatened to burn his house because they were not included in some project‚” she added.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the killing was being investigated.

“There was a shooting and a 32-year-old man was murdered. An unknown vehicle stopped next to his car and men inside fired on the vehicle. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head‚” she said.

“The men fled and empty cartridges were discovered at the scene. We have registered a case of murder‚” Mbele added.